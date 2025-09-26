How To Apply Beetroot On Your Face For Instant Pink Glow?

Many fall into the trap of buying expensive face creams and follow viral DIY beauty hacks. However, the best stuff sometimes can be found in your kitchen. One of the most underrated skin boosters is beetroot. It is a natural ingredient that can provide a healthy glow to your skin.

Benefits of beetroot for the skin

According to Venmic, beetroot benefits the skin by acting as an antioxidant. It helps to reduce inflammation and promote cell generation. It also brightens up the complexion, reduces acne and dark spots and slows down signs of ageing. It's high water and nutrient content also provides deep hydration and detoxification, leading to smoother, more supple and radiant skin.

How to use beetroot on your face at home?

Beetroot, honey or yoghurt face mask

You can brighten up your skin with a quick beetroot scrub. To make it scrub simply mix 1 tbsp of beetroot with 1 tbsp of honey or yoghurt and apply for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water for a natural flush and a refreshed feeling.

Beetroot, sugar and honey scrub

Blend beetroot juice with some sugar and a dash of honey. Now, gently scrub the mixture on your face. Finally, rinse it off to get a fresh, pink look.

Beetroot ice cubes

If you are facing morning puffiness, then you can use these beetroot ice cubes on the skin. To make it, blend beetroot with a small amount of water and then freeze it overnight. The next morning, wrap the cube in a muslin cloth and apply it to your face for 5 to 6 seconds. This simple remedy will not only brighten but also help to tighten your skin.

Beetroot and rose water toner