5 Smart Ways to Protect Your Hair While You Sleep

In this fast-paced world, many of us don’t get the time to take care of our hair properly. With life getting busier, rest takes priority, and we even go to bed without sparing a second thought for our hair. But not taking care of your hair during sleeping leads to breakage, hairfall, and several other issues due to the friction caused between your hair and pillows.
One of the simplest ways to protect your hair at night is by brushing and combing through your strands thoroughly. This helps to detangle hair and evenly distribute its natural oils from the roots to the ends.
Use a satin or silk pillowcase, which can help to keep your hairstyle from getting tangled while you toss and turn since they’re smoother than other fabrics.
Some of the best ways to wear your hair to bed to prevent breakage include styles that you also may want to wear out and about, so they save you time getting ready in the morning, for example, ponytails, braids, low buns and twists.
According to multiple health studies, when you massage your scalp, it helps to stimulate blood flow to your hair follicles, which keeps the scalp healthy and aids in producing thicker strands.
Use a soft, silk, or satin scrunchie to secure loose ponytails or buns. These materials are gentle on the hair and help red
