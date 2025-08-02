5 Smart Ways to Protect Your Hair While You Sleep

In this fast-paced world, many of us don’t get the time to take care of our hair properly. With life getting busier, rest takes priority, and we even go to bed without sparing a second thought for our hair. But not taking care of your hair during sleeping leads to breakage, hairfall, and several other issues due to the friction caused between your hair and pillows.

Here are some simple tips recommended by the experts to protect your hair while sleeping:

1) Detangle your hair before bed

Representation of photo from Pinterest

One of the simplest ways to protect your hair at night is by brushing and combing through your strands thoroughly. This helps to detangle hair and evenly distribute its natural oils from the roots to the ends.

2) Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Use a satin or silk pillowcase, which can help to keep your hairstyle from getting tangled while you toss and turn since they’re smoother than other fabrics.

3) Protective hairstyles for sleeping

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Some of the best ways to wear your hair to bed to prevent breakage include styles that you also may want to wear out and about, so they save you time getting ready in the morning, for example, ponytails, braids, low buns and twists.

4) Give yourself a scalp massage

Representation of photo from Pinterest

According to multiple health studies, when you massage your scalp, it helps to stimulate blood flow to your hair follicles, which keeps the scalp healthy and aids in producing thicker strands.

5) Use a soft scrunchie

Representation of photo from Pinterest