DIY Hair Masks To Turn Your Frizzy And Unruly Monsoon Hair Smooth And Silky

During the monsoon, taking care of your hair is crucial for both your physical and mental well-being. It helps to maintain hair health, prevents damage and loss, boosts confidence, and can even reflect your overall health.
Mix 2 tbsp of fresh aloe vera gel with 1 tbsp of almond oil. Apply from roots to tips. Leave for 45 minutes, then rinse with mild shampoo. This mask helps to hydrate the scalp, reduce inflammation, seal moisture, and smooth dry ends.
Warm 2 tbsp of coconut oil with 1 tbsp of honey. Now, gently massage the product into your hair and scalp. Cover with a shower cap and leave it for at least 30 minutes before washing off. Coconut and honey will help to nourish and strengthen your hair.
Mash 1 ripe banana and mix with 2 tbsp yoghurt and 1 tbsp olive oil. Apply evenly to hair and wait for at least 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. This trio is perfect for taming frizz and giving lifeless hair a silky finish.
To make an aloe vera and hibiscus mask, first grind a few hibiscus flowers into a paste or use 1 tbsp powder. Now, mix it with 2 tbsp aloe gel and 1 tsp coconut oil. Gently apply it to your scalp and hair and leave it for 30-40 minutes, then rinse.
To make this mask, you need to soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and mix 1 tbsp of amala powder with 2 tbsp of coconut. Apply this paste generously and leave for 30 minutes. This mask helps reduce hair fall, fortify roots, and add natural shine.
Beat 1 egg, and add 1 tbsp olive oil with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply only to the hair (avoid too much on the scalp if sensitive). Leave for 20 minutes before washing with cool water. This mask comes with multiple benefits, as eggs are rich in protein, olive oil provides moisture, and lemon helps remove excess oil and dandruff.
Mash half an avocado and mix with 1 tbsp honey with 1 tbsp coconut oil. Blend well, apply all over your hair, and leave for at least 30 minutes. Then rinse thoroughly. This combo is loaded with healthy fats and vitamins that help to repair damaged hair and has hydrating and smoothing properties as well.
