5 Tips To Look Fresh As A Daisy Even In Humid Weather

Taking care of your skin during the monsoon season is crucial because high humidity can lead to multiple skin problems. The moisture present in the air can cause excessive oil production, clogged pores, and skin infections. Therefore, it's essential to take care of your skin by adopting a healthy skincare routine, which can help to keep your skin fresh, healthy, and glowing even in humid weather.

Here are some of the easy skincare routines that you can opt for this season:

1) Gentle Cleansing

You should cleanse your face twice a day, before and after bed, with a mild, soap-free cleanser. This will help to remove sweat, oil, or any impurities that can clog pores in humid weather. It is recommended to avoid harsh scrubs that can strip your skin’s natural oils.

2) Moisturising

It is surprising that even in the humid weather, your skin needs hydration. You should choose a lightweight, water-based, or gel moisturiser to hydrate your skin without feeling heavy or greasy.

3) Sunscreen

Sunscreen is crucial for all weather, including cloudy or humid days. According to the dermatologists, you should opt for a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher to protect your skin. It is recommended to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours, especially if you’re outdoors for extended periods.

4) Gentle exfoliation

Incorporate gentle exfoliation one to two times a week to remove any dead skin cells that can accumulate on your skin in the humid conditions, which can lead to dullness and clogged pores.

5) Light makeup

According to the experts, if you wear makeup, you should choose lightweight, oil-free, and sweat-resistant products. It is beneficial to avoid heavy foundations and cream products that can clog pores.