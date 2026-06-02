7 DIY Mango Face Packs You Must Try For Glowing Summer Skin

Summer heat can make your skin look dry from extreme sun and heat. While good skincare is essential, you can also use mangoes in DIY face packs for a refreshing boost. Mangoes are rich in nutrients, such as vitamins and antioxidants, making them perfect for homemade beauty treatments. Here are some face packs to try this season:

Mango and honey face pack

Honey moisturises the skin, and when you mix it with mango, you get hydrated and brighter skin. To make this pack, mix ripe mango pulp with a teaspoon of honey to create a smooth paste. Apply it to clean skin and leave it on for twenty minutes before rinsing with cold water.

Mango and yoghurt face pack

This combination refreshes tired-looking skin. It gently exfoliates, removes tan, and brightens the complexion while keeping your skin cool. To prepare this pack, blend mango pulp with plain yoghurt until smooth, and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes.

Mango and oatmeal face pack

Oatmeal acts as a gentle exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells. This pack unclogs pores and leaves your skin smooth and renewed. To make it, mix mango pulp with finely ground oats, then rinse with cold water.

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Mango and turmeric face pack

Turmeric brightens and heals the skin. To prepare this pack, mix a small amount of turmeric with mango pulp and apply it evenly on your skin. Leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes, then rinse off.

Mango and aloe vera face pack

Aloe vera cools and soothes sun-exposed skin. This pack reduces redness and hydrates your skin, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To prepare it, mix fresh aloe vera gel with mango pulp and leave it on for 15 minutes.

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Mango and besan face pack

This pack controls excess oil, cleanses pores, and gives your skin a fresh, matte look. To prepare this pack, mix mango pulp with gram flour and a little rose water to form a thick paste. Apply it evenly and let it dry slightly before washing off.

Mango and rose water face pack