7 Essential Makeup Tips To Shine Bright This Festive Season

Fall festivities are around the corner. From Dussehra and Diwali to Christmas, a period of feasting, lights, and glam celebration has begun. Like every year, this season also demands looks that will turn everyone blind(quite literally) and, of course, the who’s who of Instagram approves it.

To create an exclusive look, testing, vetting, and reviewing the latest in outfits, hairdo, skincare, fragrance, and makeup is a must.

Before you start scouring the internet for a viral moment, we've covered the makeup bit to keep you in the know. Whether your beauty vibe is minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, check out some classics for starters.

Here are some easy makeup tips that you can take notes from:

Dewy base for blinding glow

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Nourish your skin with a hydrating moisturiser, then use a lightweight foundation to create a natural glow. This makeup will give a radiant and fresh effect, especially at night.

How to achieve a perfect red wine lip?

Red lips are classics yet demure. A bold pop of colour, symbolising energy, passion and festivity. You can choose a shade that complements your skin tone while line with one shade lighter.

Classic Y2K wing eyeliner

Winged eyeliner is a drama-filled and sophisticated makeup that brings a bit to your overall look. It is recommended to use a liquid or gel eyeliner for precise and long-lasting application.

More is less when it comes to shimmers

A shimmery or bold-coloured eyeshadow is a fun way to incorporate some festive spark.

Create Korean berry blush

To add a healthy and rosy look to your face. Apply blush to the apples of your cheeks in a shade that matches your skin tone (pink, coral or melon) for a fresh flush.

If not liner, then mascara can be your BFF

Not a liner girl? You don't need to worry, try waterproof mascara for that extra drama and definition for your lashes. Try coloured mascaras if you want to man up your makeup game.

