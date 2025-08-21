Add These Top 5 Foods to Your Diet to Fight Acne and Inflammation

Taking care of your skin goes beyond skincare products. It's profoundly influenced by what you eat and drink. In essence, your skin acts as a mirror, reflecting your overall nutritional health.

According to the experts, here are the top 5 foods that you can add to your diet to combat acne and inflammation:

Berries

Berries such as blueberries, strawberries, and others include antioxidants that help to defend against free radical damage, which can lead to acne and inflammation. High in vitamin C, these fruits also promote collagen formation, which keeps our skin healthy and robust.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are the best source to prevent blocked pores or acne, as they include antioxidants and chlorophyll. They are also high in vitamins A and C, which are important for skin health.

Fatty fish

High in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and others have high anti-inflammatory properties. They also contain vital protein and healthy fats, which are beneficial for our overall skin health.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes include beta-carotene (which the body transforms into vitamin A), an important ingredient for skin rejuvenation and acne treatment. They also contain antioxidants and fibre that help to prevent the production of skin oil and reduce inflammation.

Flaxseed

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 acids, fibre, and antioxidants. They not only help to regulate oil production and reduce inflammation but also promote skin hydration.