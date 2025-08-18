Still Struggling To Make Sabudana Khichdi? Follow These 7-Easy Steps To Get It Right Every Time

Subudana Khichdi is one of the easiest and most well-known dishes to make during fasting. However, many people find it tricky to make because it easily gets sticky and mushy.

If you are also struggling to make this delicious dish, follow these 7 easy steps to make it the right way:

Step 1: For the perfect khichdi, opt for medium-sized sabudana, as it cooks evenly and is less prone to sticking or clumping.

Step 2: Soak the sabudana overnight. Many recipes, however, recommend soaking for 4-6 hours, but the correct manner is to soak it overnight.

Step 3: Rinse the sabudana until the water turns clear to get rid of starch.

Step 4: Always use a 1:1 ratio of sabudana and water. So, for 1 cup of sabudana, use 1 cup of water to soak it.

Step 5: In the morning, drain the sabudana thoroughly. You can use a colander just to make sure that there’s no water.

Step 6: Check if the sadudana has been properly soaked by pressing a pearl between your thumb and index finger. You should be able to smash it easily.

Step 7: Now, once you add your sadudana to the pan, do not cook or stir it for too long. You have to cook it only for a few minutes until most of the pearls become translucent. If you keep on cooking and tossing it for a long time, this will stick it together.