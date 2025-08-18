Still Struggling To Make Sabudana Khichdi? Follow These 7-Easy Steps To Get It Right Every Time

Updated 18 August 2025 at 21:57 IST
Subudana Khichdi is one of the easiest and most well-known dishes to make during fasting. However, many people find it tricky to make because it easily gets sticky and mushy.
Step 1: For the perfect khichdi, opt for medium-sized sabudana, as it cooks evenly and is less prone to sticking or clumping.
Step 2: Soak the sabudana overnight. Many recipes, however, recommend soaking for 4-6 hours, but the correct manner is to soak it overnight.
Step 3: Rinse the sabudana until the water turns clear to get rid of starch.
Step 4: Always use a 1:1 ratio of sabudana and water. So, for 1 cup of sabudana, use 1 cup of water to soak it.
Step 5: In the morning, drain the sabudana thoroughly. You can use a colander just to make sure that there’s no water.
Step 6: Check if the sadudana has been properly soaked by pressing a pearl between your thumb and index finger. You should be able to smash it easily.
Step 7: Now, once you add your sadudana to the pan, do not cook or stir it for too long. You have to cook it only for a few minutes until most of the pearls become translucent. If you keep on cooking and tossing it for a long time, this will stick it together.
If you follow these steps carefully, you will get that perfect non-sticky sabudana khichdi every single time.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 18 August 2025 at 21:57 IST