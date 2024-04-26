Advertisement

Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez, a 60-year-old lawyer and journalist, broke stereotypes as she was crowned Miss Universe for the province of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, April 24. She beat off 34 other candidates to earn a spot in the final day matchup against 18–40 year old contestants from the other territories. The runner-up of the competition was 73-year-old Iris Aliotto. Rodriguez was able to compete in the pageant only this year after a regulation change that eliminated the age restriction. Previously, participants were required to be between the ages of 18 and 28 since 1958.

Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez reacts to her win

“I am very excited and honoured to have won the Miss Buenos Aires 2024 title. I want to show all women that beauty has no age and that we can break barriers,” Rodríguez said on stage after being crowned Miss Buenos Aires, reported Oddity Central. “I trained physically, worked on my confidence, and improved my skills on stage. I wanted to show that female empowerment has no limits.”

Speaking about her appearance and how she keeps looking so young, Rodríguez revealed that she exercises three times a week, fasts occasionally, eats as healthily as she can, and uses high-quality skin care products. The divorced and currently single, beauty queen made a joke about how her lack of a partner might have helped her win the pageant.

What do we know about Alejandra Marisa Rodríguez?

Alejandra Rodríguez was raised in Brandsen, 40 kilometres west of Buenos Aires, after being born in La Plata in 1963. She graduated as a lawyer after studying journalism at the Escuela Superior de Periodismo at Universidad Nacional de La Plata (UNLP). She pursued her career independently, and devoted herself to family matters, before eventually joining a hospital as a consultant. She has been working there for the past 30 years.

