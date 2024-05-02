Advertisement

Could banana peels be a surprising aid for those suffering from psoriasis? This common kitchen scrap is gaining attention for its potential skin benefits, particularly for those dealing with chronic skin conditions known as psoriasis.

What is Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a persistent autoimmune disease that speeds up the life cycle of skin cells, causing them to build up rapidly on the surface of the skin. These patches are often painful and itchy, presenting as red, scaly plaques. The disease can be exacerbated by genetic factors, stress, certain medications, and lifestyle choices like smoking.

Banana peels, usually thrown away, are rich in nutrients such as antioxidants, carotenoids, and polyphenols. These compounds are thought to combat oxidative stress in the body, potentially easing the inflamed and irritated skin characteristic of psoriasis. Dr Ayush Shukla, MBBS, said," The peels may provide moisture and cooling relief to the itching. But in no way are they a substitute for clinical treatment of psoriasis."

Image credit: Unsplash

Benefits, ways of utilising banana peels

Utilizing banana peels as a home remedy for psoriasis management could be as simple as applying the inside of the peel to the affected area. This part of the peel can cool and moisturize the skin, alleviating discomfort from dryness and itching. For a homemade remedy, scraping the inner white layer of the peel and mixing it with soothing agents like oatmeal can be applied to the skin, left for about 10-15 minutes, then washed off, providing a natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial treatment, as per a healthshot report.

While consuming bananas provides the body with beneficial antioxidants, the direct application of the peel to the skin might also harness its natural therapeutic properties. Although, further research is needed to solidify the effectiveness of banana peels in treating psoriasis, early indications suggest they might have a place among other home remedies such as turmeric, aloe vera, and apple cider vinegar, as per a healthshot report.



