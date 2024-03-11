×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Beauty Benefits Of Using Ice Cubes On Skin

From reducing inflammation to adding radiance, know about the benefits of using ice cubes on skin.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hyper-Personalised Skincare
Hyper-Personalised Skincare | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Applying ice cubes on skin has multiple benefits. It is a trend which also gained momentum on social media after influencers and celebrities uploaded videos of themselves indulging in the ice dunking trend. As a part of the trend, people were seen immersing themselves in a tub filled with ice-cold water to reap its health benefits. But how can ice benefit our skin? Let’s find out.

File photo of ice cubes | Image: Unsplash 

Adds glow to skin 

Application of ice on the face improves blood circulation which makes it bright. It also improves oxygen level in the skin and supplies essential nutrients and vitamins. Also, rubbing an ice cube on the face can increase the absorption of your skincare products due to the restriction of capillaries.

Reduces puffy eyes 

Most common cause of puffy eyes is the lack of sleep and increased eye strain. Ice can reduce swelling and make your swollen bags disappear. All you need to do is apply ice on the affected areas and your eyes will be back in shape. For enhancing its effect, make sure you add a little bit of black coffee to your ice cube. 

File photo of ice cubes | Image: Unsplash

Calms inflammation 

Inflammation is one of the many ways through which the immune system fights infection. Sometimes the immune system becomes overly reactive resulting in chronic inflammation. This is linked to health problems, such as cancer, diabetes, depression, dementia, and arthritis. Therefore, reducing inflammation could improve overall health and reduce the risk of numerous chronic ailments. Using ice on your face is a great way to constrict the blood vessels and soothe inflammation.

Reduces signs of aging 

While you cannot reverse your aging, you can control it. Regularly rubbing ice cubes on the skin is a great way to reduce and prevent signs of aging as it improves blood circulation. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

