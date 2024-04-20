Updated April 19th, 2024 at 22:26 IST
Beauty Hacks: Want To Ace The No Makeup Look? Here Are Some Tips
Achieving this naturally radiant look involves a blend of precise skincare, minimal makeup application and clever beauty techniques.
The no makeup makeup look is this summer’s beauty craze, embodying the quintessential fresh-faced, effortless aesthetic that many strive for during the warmer months. Achieving this naturally radiant look involves a blend of precise skincare, minimal makeup application and clever beauty techniques. Here's your essential guide to nailing the no-makeup makeup look, helping you shine with a dewy, sun-kissed glow while keeping your routine uncomplicated and refreshing.
Prioritise your skincare
The journey to flawless makeup begins with skincare. To set the stage, focus on a regimen of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing with lightweight, oil-free products to avoid clogged pores and unwanted shine. Essential to your summer skincare is a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, which protects from harmful UV rays and serves as a perfect primer for makeup.
Prep with primer
A non-silicone primer is your secret weapon for smoothing imperfections, reducing pore visibility, and extending makeup endurance. Choose a hydrating primer rich in hyaluronic acid or glycerin to enhance skin moisture and create a luminous base. Apply it sparingly across your face, particularly where you might experience oiliness or uneven texture.
Choose lightweight coverage
Forego heavy foundations in favour of a tinted moisturizer, BB cream, or a sheer foundation that supports skin health and lets your natural complexion show through. These should have skin-friendly additives like antioxidants and be easy to apply with fingertips or a damp sponge for a flawless blend.
Conceal strategically
Use a creamy concealer for targeted coverage on areas like under-eye circles or blemishes. Apply it with a light touch, ideally with a small brush or ring finger, and blend thoroughly to avoid heavy build-up, preserving the natural look.
Enhance naturally
Finally, accentuate your features subtly. Fill and structure brows with a gel or pencil, choose neutral eyeshadows for gentle eye definition, and apply a lengthening mascara to open up your eyes elegantly.
This guide ensures you achieve a polished yet understated look perfect for the season's laid-back vibe, combining protection, enhancement, and simplicity in your summer beauty routine.
