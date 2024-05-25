Advertisement

Mangoes are a summertime favourite, and their juicy sweetness is hard to resist. However, instead of tossing out leftover mangoes, consider using them in your beauty routine. Mangoes are rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can benefit your skin in numerous ways. Here are some innovative beauty hacks using leftover mangoes.

Mango face mask

Transform leftover mango pulp into a hydrating face mask. Mangoes are high in vitamin C, which helps brighten the skin and promote collagen production. Simply mash the mango pulp and mix it with a tablespoon of honey. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water. Your skin will feel refreshed and revitalized.

Exfoliating mango scrub

Create a natural exfoliating scrub using mangoes. The enzymes in mango help remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin smooth and glowing. Combine mashed mango with a teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of coconut oil. Gently massage the mixture onto your skin in circular motions and rinse off with lukewarm water. This scrub is perfect for rejuvenating your skin.

Image credit: Unsplash

Mango hair mask

Nourish your hair with a mango hair mask. Mangoes contain vitamins A and E, which are great for promoting healthy hair growth and adding shine. Blend leftover mango with a tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of olive oil. Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the ends, and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out with your regular shampoo. Your hair will feel softer and more manageable.

Mango lip balm

Make your own mango-infused lip balm to keep your lips hydrated. Melt a tablespoon of beeswax with a teaspoon of mango butter and a few drops of mango extract. Pour the mixture into a small container and let it cool. Apply it to your lips as needed for a natural, fruity lip balm that keeps your lips soft and moisturized.