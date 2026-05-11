Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt En route French Riviera Offers A Peek Into Mid-Air Beauty Routine

Alia Bhatt jetted off to the French Riviera early Monday, May 11, for this year's Cannes Film Festival, starting from May 12. Mid-air, she dropped a post on her social media handle to keep her fans hooked to her page as she is off to attend the international film festival. She will be making an appearance on the red carpet as a brand ambassador for a beauty brand.

A peek into Alia Bhatt's mid-air makeup session

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a post on her Story showing her inside an aeroplane in a relaxed yet polished travel aesthetic. She completed her look with a pink baseball cap with the phrase written on it, "tinted and unbothered". She is seen holding a lip product from L'Oreal Paris, which she tagged in the story, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand.

The text on her image reads, "stain alive," a playful reference to the 'Stayin' Alive classic by the Bee Gees, which also featured as the background music for the clip.

This post has arrived shortly after she was snapped at Mumbai airport, leaving for France. She opted for a black long coat layered over a white tank top, paired with jeans and boots. She completed her look with sunglasses.

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All about Cannes Film Festival 2026

The festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to see several international celebrities and film personalities walk the red carpet. Apart from Alia, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are also slated to attend the film festival as the brand ambassadors of L'Oreal Paris.

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film will release on July 10.