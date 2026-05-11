Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week: Aakhri Sawal, Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Shera And More To Watch
From Aakhri Sawal and Karuppu to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, check out the complete list of movies releasing in theatres this week.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Monday is here, and so is our list of movies releasing in the theatres this week. From Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal and Suriya's Karuppu to Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the list includes movies from various genres and languages.
Karuppu
It is a Tamil action film helmed by RJ Balaji. Starring Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, the film appears to have action, drama and powerful dialogues. The film will hit the theatres on May 14.
Vadhala
It is a Telugu thriller helmed by Akella V.Krishna. The story follows a student's unhealthy obsession with a doctor she believes resembles her deceased father. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Laya, and Hrithika Srinivas in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on May 14.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The upcoming film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The story is a situational comedy in its purest, most classic form. The idea traces its roots back to the legacy of Sanjeev Kumar. It balances humour with emotional depth. The film will hit the theatres on May 15.
Advertisement
Aakhri Sawal
Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The plot revolves around a professor who has been accused by his student of bias after he rejects the student's RSS thesis. Starring Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra, the film will hit the theatres on May 15.
Shera
Directed by Savio Sandhu, Shera is an upcoming Punjabi action drama featuring Parmish Verma in the lead role. The film promises high-octane action, focusing on themes of strength and loyalty. The film will release on May 15.
Advertisement
Shivam Shaivam: The 1989 File Case
It is an upcoming Telugu-language film set in Lanka. Starring Dinesh Kumar Kadhambala, Ansu Ponnchen and Vemuluri Rajashekar, the film focuses on a village where the illusion of freedom is questioned by oppression and violence. The film will release on May 15.
IIZ: Indian Institute Of Zombies
It is a horror-comedy film revolving around a sudden zombie outbreak at an elite Indian engineering campus. Helmed by Alok Kumar Dwivedi and Gaganjeet Singh, the film stars Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, and Jessey Lever. The film will hit the theatres on May 15.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.