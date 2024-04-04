×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Changes To Make In Your Hair Care Routine As Season Takes A Turn

Change of seasons can make the hair and scalp dry and can lead to dandruff and hair fall. Let's find out some haircare tips we need to keep our tresses healthy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
hair health
hair health | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Just like the skincare regime, our hair care routine needs to be changed as per the changing seasons. Change of seasons can make the hair and scalp dry, sweaty, and itchy and can lead to dandruff and hair fall. Let's find out some haircare tips we need to keep our tresses healthy and flowy. 

Diet Full of Nutrition 

Having a diet full of all the nutrients can help the scalp and hair. Change in season also changes our diet, which can be another factor that can damage hair. Improve the diet as the season changes. Add seasonal fruits and vegetables to the diet, monitor the protein intake and stay hydrated. A nutritious diet not only helps hair health but can also prove to be an immense privilege for overall health and well-being.

 

Oil Care in Every Season 

Apply oil to the scalp and hair in every season. It is the one factor that should not be changed or stopped in any season. Apply oil from the roots to the ends at least once or twice a week. Massaging the scalp with oil increases blood circulation, which brings sufficient nutrients to it and makes the scalp nourished and healthy. The oil we use for hair should always be the same. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic Hair Oil is suitable for all seasons. 

Advertisement

It is enriched with essential oils of argan, bhringraj, lavender, hibiscus, and extracts of thyme and pomegranate that increase blood circulation, relax the nerves and stimulate hair follicles improving the strength and texture of hair.

Keep Hair and Scalp Clean and Healthy

Change in season can make the scalp or hair either dry, oily or both. During a season comprising hot and humid weather, the scalp becomes oily because of excessive sebum secretion and sweating. The hair gets dry due to sun exposure and heat. Whereas seasons containing dry and cold weather, make both scalp and hair dry. So, whenever there is a change in the season, keep the scalp and hair clean and moisturised. Use shampoo and conditioner at least thrice a week. 

Both should be mild and made with natural ingredients. Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic's range of shampoo and conditioners is 100% free of parabens, petrochemicals, phthalates, sulphates, toxic ingredients, artificial colouring, and fragrances.

Advertisement

Time to Time Hair Trimming

Hair trimming improves the hair's health and texture by removing split-ends, and breakage and makes the hair look heavier and healthier. Every 3 to 4 months, hair trimming is suggested, but it depends on the growth and condition of the hair.

Advertisement

Stop Heat Treatment to Hair

Avoid using heat hair tools as much as possible, especially during the changing season. It is the time when hair is the most sensitive. Heat can affect the hair and its strength adversely. It can make the hair brittle, and dry and can lead to severe hair fall. 

Advertisement

 

Also, use warm water to rinse your hair. Normal-temperature water and lukewarm water during winter should be used to rinse hair.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

2 minutes ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

2 minutes ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

6 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

9 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

12 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

17 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

28 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

34 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

34 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

38 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

38 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

41 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

44 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Manchester United

Chelsea vs Man United

an hour ago
Bobby Deol

Celebs At Dukaan Premiere

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World8 hours ago

  4. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo