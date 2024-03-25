×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Chia Seeds Can Do Wonders To Your Beauty Routine, Here's How

Chia seeds are not just great for your body, it is also amazing for getting a glowing skin. Here is how it can give you healthy skin.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chia seeds for skin health
Chia seeds for skin health | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chia seeds, long revered for their nutritional benefits, are gaining popularity in the world of skincare for their remarkable ability to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. Packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds offer a natural and effective solution for achieving radiant and healthy-looking skin. Here's how adding chia seeds in your skincare routine can help you achieve a glowing complexion.

Hydration and moisture

Chia seeds are incredibly hydrating, thanks to their ability to absorb water and form a gel-like consistency when mixed with liquid. When applied topically, chia seed gel helps lock in moisture, keeping the skin hydrated and plump. This helps prevent dryness, flakiness, and dullness, leaving your skin looking soft, smooth, and supple.

Chia seeds | Image: Unsplash

Anti-inflammatory properties

Rich in antioxidants, chia seeds help reduce inflammation and soothe irritated skin. This makes them particularly beneficial for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, as they can help calm redness, inflammation, and breakouts. Incorporating chia seeds into your skincare routine can help promote a clear, balanced complexion and minimize the appearance of blemishes and redness.

Antioxidant protection

Chia seeds are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin E, which help protect the skin from environmental damage caused by free radicals. By neutralizing oxidative stress, chia seeds help prevent premature aging signs such as fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots, keeping your skin looking youthful and radiant.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Chia seeds are one of the richest plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin. Omega-3 fatty acids help strengthen the skin's barrier function, improve elasticity, and promote overall skin health. Chia seeds can help nourish and replenish the skin, leaving it looking healthy, vibrant, and youthful.

Chia seed for glowing skin | Image: Unsplash

Gentle exfoliation

Chia seeds have a gentle exfoliating effect on the skin, helping to slough off dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. This helps unclog pores, prevent breakouts, and reveal smoother, brighter skin underneath. Chia seed powder or ground chia seeds as your facial scrubs or masks can help gently exfoliate the skin, leaving it looking fresh, radiant, and rejuvenated.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 13:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Representative image of acid attack.

CPI (M) Workers Hacked

4 minutes ago
Taapsee Pannu with Mathias Boe

Taapsee-Mathias Marriage

7 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Clash between MI fans

14 minutes ago
Beggar on the streets of Guwahat with QR code scanner

Digital Beggar Guwahati

15 minutes ago
LSEG

Energy shares FTSE

18 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal temple

20 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's Holi

20 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana on LS Polls

22 minutes ago
UK Monarch King Charles III and his nephew Peter Phllips

Phillips on King Charles

24 minutes ago
The Border Security Force personnel on Monday celebrated Holi at BSF headquarters across the country

Jawans Play Holi

26 minutes ago
China and foreign CEOs dance ever trickier tango

China and foreign CEOs

35 minutes ago
Moscow Terror Attack

Moscow Terror Attack

36 minutes ago
Russian Rouble

Russian Rouble weakens

37 minutes ago
pm modi

PM on Mahakal Temple Fire

40 minutes ago
Sidharth and Kiara

Sid-Kiara's First Holi

an hour ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Celebrates Holi

an hour ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei share average

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  2. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo