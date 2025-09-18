Combat These Skin Concerns With Homemade Besan Face Packs

Besan, derived from ground chickpeas, has been used for centuries in Indian Ayurvedic practices and is widely known for its rich nutritional profile and skincare benefits. It is unlikely suited for skincare due to its texture and mild exfoliating properties.

Here are 7 besan face packs tailored for difficult skin concerns, as per HollyHoq.

Dark Spots

Mix besan and a few drops of lemon and turmeric. This will effectively help to reduce the dark spots and promote an even skin tone.

Acne

To create this powerful acne-fighting pack, simply mix neem powder and rose water with besan. It calms inflammation and keeps acne-prone skin clear and refreshed.

Wrinkles

Egg white, honey, and besan mix mask helps to reduce fine lines and tighten the skin. This pack also boosts elasticity and gives a youthful glow.

Dry skin

A blend of besan, milk cream, and almond oil deeply nourishes and hydrates dry skin. It helps to restore softness and smoothness while enhancing your natural radiance.

Clogged Pores

This pack reduces impurities and prevents blackheads, which is great for maintaining a clean and water-complexion. To make this pack, all you need is aloe vera, tea tree oil and besan.

Pigmentation

Tomato and cucumber juice with besan lightens pigmentation and improves skin tone. This pack brightens dull areas and leaves your skin looking even and radiant.

Blackheads

The face pack made of oatmeal, honey, and besan helps to remove blackheads effectively. This pack also refines pores and smoothens the skin texture.

Glowing Skin

This simple pack combines besan, yoghurt and sandalwood powder to naturally brighten and nourish your skin. It helps control excess oil, leaving the skin smooth and radiant.

