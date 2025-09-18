Updated 18 September 2025 at 20:50 IST
Combat These Skin Concerns With Homemade Besan Face Packs
Besan is unlikely suited for skincare due to its texture and mild exfoliating properties.
Besan, derived from ground chickpeas, has been used for centuries in Indian Ayurvedic practices and is widely known for its rich nutritional profile and skincare benefits. It is unlikely suited for skincare due to its texture and mild exfoliating properties.
Here are 7 besan face packs tailored for difficult skin concerns, as per HollyHoq.
Dark Spots
Mix besan and a few drops of lemon and turmeric. This will effectively help to reduce the dark spots and promote an even skin tone.
Acne
To create this powerful acne-fighting pack, simply mix neem powder and rose water with besan. It calms inflammation and keeps acne-prone skin clear and refreshed.
Wrinkles
Egg white, honey, and besan mix mask helps to reduce fine lines and tighten the skin. This pack also boosts elasticity and gives a youthful glow.
Dry skin
A blend of besan, milk cream, and almond oil deeply nourishes and hydrates dry skin. It helps to restore softness and smoothness while enhancing your natural radiance.
Clogged Pores
This pack reduces impurities and prevents blackheads, which is great for maintaining a clean and water-complexion. To make this pack, all you need is aloe vera, tea tree oil and besan.
Pigmentation
Tomato and cucumber juice with besan lightens pigmentation and improves skin tone. This pack brightens dull areas and leaves your skin looking even and radiant.
Blackheads
The face pack made of oatmeal, honey, and besan helps to remove blackheads effectively. This pack also refines pores and smoothens the skin texture.
Glowing Skin
This simple pack combines besan, yoghurt and sandalwood powder to naturally brighten and nourish your skin. It helps control excess oil, leaving the skin smooth and radiant.
However, people with severe skin conditions or concerns should consult a specialist before adopting it.
