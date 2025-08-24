Updated 24 August 2025 at 21:26 IST
Confused About Which Nude Lip Shade Suits Your Skin Tone? Here Is the Ultimate Guide
A well-chosen nude shade complements natural lip colour and enhances overall appearance. Know more details here.
Nude lipsticks are often considered the best choice for beauty lovers because they offer exceptional versatility, create a subtle and natural look, and allow for a balanced makeup aesthetic. A well-chosen nude shade complements natural lip colour and enhances overall appearance.
However, with its endless shades on the market, choosing the one that flatters your skin tone can be confusing.
Here are some simple steps to help you discover your perfect match:
Step 1: Understand your undertone
Cool undertone: If your veins appear blue or purple. You should go with pinky-nudes, mauves, or rosy beige shades.
Warm undertone: If your veins look green. Go for peach, caramel, or honey-toned nudes.
Neutral undertone: A mix of both blue and green veins can work for every nude family.
Step 2: Match your skin tone
Fair skin: Choose peach, pink-beige or soft nudes that help to prevent lips from looking washed out.
Medium or wheatish skin: Caramel, warm peach, or rose-browns balance beautifully with your complexion.
Olive skin: Earthy shades like mocha, cinnamon, and warm taupe complement olive undertones naturally.
Deep or dark skin: Rich cocoa, deep berry-nudes, and coffee shades add definition and avoid the ‘ashy’ effect.
Step 3: Consider Your Natural Lip Colour
Your natural lip pigment plays a vital role that which lip shades can suit you
Pale lips pair: deeper nudes
Darker pigmented lips: nude-browns or mauves.
Medium-toned: nude that is one shade deeper works best.
Step 4: Consider the texture
Matte Nudes: Chic and modern, but may feel flat without liner or gloss.
Creamy Nudes: Hydrating and versatile for daily wear.
Glossy Nudes: Add shine and fullness, perfect for night outs.
Elevate your lips!
Use a lip liner slightly deeper than your lipstick to add that extra dimension.
To enhance the definition, add a dab of highlighter to your cupid's bow.
Pair nude lips with a smoky eye for drama, or keep eyes minimal for a clean, fresh look.
