Updated 24 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

7 Tips And Tricks To Upgrade Your Wardrobe To Reflect Your Personal Style

Many struggle to define their preferences due to challenges like selecting the right pieces or pairing colours effectively. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Tips And Tricks To Upgrade Your Wardrobe
Tips And Tricks To Upgrade Your Wardrobe | Image: Pinterest
Personal style is a powerful reflection of individuality, confidence, mood, and values. However, many struggle to define their preferences due to challenges like selecting the right pieces or pairing colours effectively. This disconnect between personality and appearance can undermine confidence.

Here are 7 top tips to revamp your wardrobe to find your personal style:

Research on trends

Representation of photo from Pinterest

The easiest way to align with the trends is to look for the fashion aesthetics that will fit you. It may be low-rise jeans or a certain type of footwear. Whatever it is, a quick search on the trends as per your choice will give you a place to start.

Experiment

Representation of photo from Pinterest

After you're done with the research, try out styles that you used to like or don't like yet. The more you play around, the easier it'll be to narrow down what really suits you.

Understand your colour palette

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Understanding your colour palette is also important. If it is possible, get a colour analysis done to see which shades and tones match you the best. This will help you explain why certain hues don't seem to suit you and why others might not.

Prioritise comfort

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Make sure to choose a clothing piece that fits your body type and is in a style you genuinely love.

Simplify your wardrobe

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Clean up your wardrobe and get rid of items that are outdated and don't vibe with you anymore. This will help clear up space and make it easier to find your core basics.

Understand how to pair colours

Representation of photo from Pinterest

If you are confused about pairing colours together, look to the web for inspiration. Some combinations, like pastels and black and white, are tried and true, but don't be afraid to branch out if you want to try something different.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 24 August 2025 at 20:51 IST

