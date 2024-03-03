Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 14:37 IST

Debunking DIY Skincare: How These Homemade Remedies Are Harming Your Skin

Let’s debunk certain skincare myths and remedies that cause more harm than doing any good to our skin.

Skincare
Skincare | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Natural skincare remedies are hailed time and again for its benefits. For many, a chemical-free solution which is budget-friendly seems to be the ultimate skincare hack. However, it is very important to understand that all natural ingredients are good for our skin. Sometimes, using certain combinations can only harm our skin. 

Let’s debunk certain skincare myths and remedies that cause more harm than doing any good to our skin. 

Coconut and olive oil 

Oils, specifically coconut and olive oil, are used in every DIY skincare product. While both these oils can be beneficial for dry and dehydrated skin, they are not suitable for all skin types.

Coconut oil is highly comedogenic, meaning it can clog pores and lead to acne breakouts. On the other hand, olive oil can increase sebum production which leads to breakouts.

File photo of Olive oil | Image: Unsplash 

Vinegar 

Apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. However, it can be highly acidic and can alter your skin’s pH levels, leading to skin irritation and dryness. Excessive vinegar can also over-exfoliate the skin. 

Raw eggs 

Many masks use raw eggs. It is known to soothe your skin. However, what we don’t know is that raw eggs in skincare can pose the risk of a salmonella infection. Even if the risk is rare, it is best to avoid this ingredient in your homemade skincare recipes.

White sugar 

White sugar, which is often used for scrubbing, can be abrasive for the skin. It can cause micro-tears that can lead to inflammation and irritation.

Toothpaste

File photo of white sugar cubes | Image: Unsplash 

Using toothpaste as a spot treatment for acne is a ritual that has been around for years. However, not many know that toothpaste contains triclosan, which can cause irritation and also aggravate acne. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 14:37 IST

