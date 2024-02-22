English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

What Is Apple Cider Vinegar? Know Its Uses And Health Benefits

Consuming apple cider vinegar could also offer a couple of health benefits. Let's find out.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Apple Cider Vinegar? Know Its Uses And Health Benefits
What Is Apple Cider Vinegar? Know Its Uses And Health Benefits | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting the juice of crushed apples. It is used for multiple purposes, including cooking and cleaning. Consuming apple cider vinegar could also offer a couple of health benefits. Let’s understand how it can be used and what are its benefits.

Decoding the uses of Apple cider vinegar 

According to many researches, drinking apple cider vinegar helps in managing weight, diabetes, and heart health. Meanwhile, it also has multiple skin-related benefits. For many years, people used ACV as a home remedy for most of the things, including fighting germs and preventing heartburn. However, it was over time that people discovered that apple cider vinegar has some real health benefits. This was after some research was done. 

File photo of apple cider vinegar | Image: Unsplash

Let’s find out the health benefits of ACV

  • Helps with weight loss: According to a new study, taking apple cider vinegar twice a day helped people on a reduced-calorie diet to lose a few extra pounds. According to WebmD, the study followed 39 people for 12 weeks.
  • Lowers blood sugar: Studies suggest that taking a tablespoon or two of apple cider vinegar could lower your blood sugar after meals. However, it is important to note that vinegar cannot replace diabetes medications and a healthy lifestyle. 
  • Aides heart health: According to research, drinking an ounce of apple cider vinegar daily may reduce triglycerides and total cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol. 
  • Improves hair health: People also use it as a hair rinse to get rid of dandruff. It also helps in removing product buildup. However, there is no proof that these things work. However, it does contain things that fight bacteria and fungi, thus promoting hair health.
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:41 IST

