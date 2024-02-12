Advertisement

While a clean and healthy scalp and bouncy lush hair makes for a rather gratifying feeling, sometimes lining up one's hair care routine with a robust social calendar can prove to be quite the challenge. This can also inadvertently lead one to step out of the house with greasy hair, one too many days more than an ideal scenario. However, there is no reason to still not look fabulous even as you wait to reach your much-awaited shampoo day.

Wet flip bun



Wet flip buns are all the rage when it comes to skillfully hiding the grease. It simply involves scooping the front pieces of your hair and rounding it into a half bun at the centre-back of the head.

Comb through the open locks below the bun and you are good to go.

Baby braids



baby braids are a rather fun way to tuck away the grease, almost having potential to make you want to extend your calendar-marked shampoo day by a bit, just so you can sport the simply DIY hairdo.

The front pieces of the hair on either side of a center parting are to be divided into thin bunches and braided on top of one another.

Barbie ponytail



Easily among the most effortless hairstyles, the Barbie ponytail is also undeniably chic giving a posh finish to one's look. Take the front pieces of your hair to create a faux side parting even if you do not have a natural one, clipping it in place.

The rest of the hair will now simply go up in a slick ponytail.

Claw clips



Claw clips are the perfect accessory for the hair - irrespective of your scalp's grease situation.

However, keeping the focus on greasy hair, a centre parted low hanging bun secured with the claw clip gives a rather professional looking finish.

Tic tac clips



The easiest hack on this listicle, tic tac clips make for an even cuter look than the baby braids.

Simply center part your hair and secure either front piece with a bright and beautiful statement tic tac.