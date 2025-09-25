DIY Blushes To Bring Back That Lost Colour Of Your Cheeks

Just a touch of blush to your makeup routine adds a flush of colour to the cheeks and makes you look younger, softer and prettier. It enhances the overall look of your face. Blushes come in multiple shades, i.e. pink, red, brown and more, so that people can match it with their skin.

If you are still confused about applying a manufactured blush to your cheeks, you can create your own home-made blush by following these easy recipes:

Pink beetroot gel blush

Beetroot powder blush | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients: Take 1/4 cup of arrowroot powder, 1/4 teaspoon of beetroot powder, 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel, and 2 drops of rose essential oil.

Steps

Step 1: Add the arrowroot powder, beetroot powder, and aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Step 2: Mix all the ingredients well with a few drops of essential oil.

Step 3: Keep adding a small amount of powder and avoid chunks until you reach the desired pigmentation.

Step 4: Store this blush in a jar, and apply it with fingers or a brush.

Sweet potato peach cream blush

Sweet potato blush | Pinterest

Ingredients: Take 1 tablespoon of shea butter, 1/2 teaspoon of beeswax pellets, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder, 1 teaspoon of pink sweet potato powder, and a few drops of rosemary oil.

Steps

Step 1: On the boiler, put shea butter and beeswax pellets, and slowly heat the ingredients while stirring.

Step 2: Remove the pit from the heat and add cinnamon powder with sweet potato powder. Stir it well until you get that perfect hue.

Step 3: Let it cool for some time and then store it in an air-tight container.

Step 4: Put the jar in the refrigerator and apply it accordingly.

Purple rose powder blush

Rose powder blush | Source: Pinterest

READ MORE: Combat These Skin Concerns With Homemade Besan Face Packs

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of kaolin clay, hibiscus powder, 3 tablespoons of rose petals, a pinch of cinnamon powder and 2 drops of lavender essential oil.

Steps

Step 1: Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well.

Step 2: Next, add all the essential oils and store them in a jar or an air-tight container.