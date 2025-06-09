Beat The Heat With These 4 Homemade Face Masks To Fight Summer Skin Problems

When we thought monsoon arriving a little early this year, summer slaps back with an intense heatwave. As temperatures climb and the sun blazes, our skin often faces the harshest effects of the season. Issues like excessive sweating, oily skin, clogged pores, and stubborn sunburns become common. Fortunately, the kitchen holds remedies for these challenges.

Amid this seasonal turmoil, a humble kitchen staple emerges as a time-tested solution—curd. Packed with nutrients, probiotics, and natural acids, curd offers more than just culinary delight. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, and Tamannaah Bhatia all swear by this ingredient as a trusted home remedy.

Summer Face mask made from curd

For inflammation from heat

Use curd with rose water for a cooling effect and soothe heat-related inflammation. Rose water provides hydration and helps minimise redness. Combine equal amounts of curd and rose water, apply the mixture to the affected area, and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water.

For brightening and glow

Use curd with coffee - Combining dahi with coffee can be beneficial for the skin, especially in summer. Coffee's antioxidants and exfoliating properties, paired with curd, can enhance circulation and brighten the skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds with 1 tablespoon of curd. Apply the mixture to your face, massage gently in circular motions, and rinse with warm water.

For tan removal

Use dahi with besan and haldi - Besan (gram flour) gently exfoliates the skin, turmeric provides anti-inflammatory benefits, and curd lightens the skin while reducing tan. Combine 1 tablespoon of besan, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder, and 1 tablespoon of curd. Apply the mixture to the tanned area, allow it to dry, and then scrub it off gently with cool water.