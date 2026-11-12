Do Oily Skin Types Really Need Moisturisers? Shahnaz Husain Clears the Myth

Oily skin is often associated with excess shine, enlarged pores, and frequent breakouts. Because of this, many people believe that using a moisturiser will make their skin even oilier. However, this is a common skincare misconception. Oily skin needs moisturisation just like every other skin type. The key is choosing the right product that hydrates the skin without leaving it greasy or clogging pores.

Why Does Oily Skin Need a Moisturiser?

Oily skin naturally produces excess sebum that helps protect the skin. However, sebum production and skin hydration are two different things. While oil helps lubricate the skin, hydration refers to its water content. The fact that even oily skin can become dehydrated due to harsh cleansers, excessive exfoliation, environmental factors, or the use of drying acne treatments is something overlooked by many. Skipping moisturiser may leave the skin feeling tight, uncomfortable, or flaky.

Representative Image | Freepik

A suitable moisturiser helps maintain the skin's protective barrier, reduces moisture loss, and keeps the skin feeling comfortable and balanced.

What Happens If You Skip Moisturiser?

The myth that avoiding moisturiser reduces oil production is where you need to understand that your skin still requires ample moisture. When you do this, it can contribute to dryness and weaken the skin barrier, particularly when combined with aggressive skincare products.

Advertisement

Representative Image | Freepik

Here are some possible consequences of skipping moisturiser:

Dehydrated skin: Skin may feel tight or appear dull despite looking oily.

Skin may feel tight or appear dull despite looking oily. Increased irritation: A compromised skin barrier can make redness, sensitivity, and discomfort more noticeable.

A compromised skin barrier can make redness, sensitivity, and discomfort more noticeable. Flakiness: Dry patches can develop, especially when using acne treatments.

Dry patches can develop, especially when using acne treatments. More complicated skincare: Irritated skin may tolerate active ingredients, exfoliating, less comfortably.

It is important to remember that excess oil is not always a sign of dehydration, and skipping moisturiser does not automatically cause increased sebum production.

Advertisement

How to Choose the Right Moisturiser for Oily Skin

The best moisturiser for oily skin provides hydration without adding unnecessary heaviness. Lightweight formulas are generally a good starting point.

When shopping for a moisturiser, look for these features:

Gel or gel-cream textures : These often feel light and absorb quickly.

These often feel light and absorb quickly. Non-comedogenic formulas : These are designed to be less likely to clog pores, although individual reactions can vary.

These are designed to be less likely to clog pores, although individual reactions can vary. Humectants: Ingredients such as glycerine help attract and retain water.

Barrier-supporting ingredients: Ceramides help support the skin's protective barrier, like jojoba and grapeseed

Fragrance-free options: These may be preferable if your skin is sensitive or easily irritated.





Representative Image | Freepik

Avoid assuming that every oil-free product is automatically better. The overall formula and your skin's response matter more than a single label.

How to Moisturise Oily Skin Correctly

A simple routine can help keep oily skin hydrated without making it feel greasy.

Morning: Cleanse with a gentle face wash, apply a lightweight moisturiser, and finish with broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.

Cleanse with a gentle face wash, apply a lightweight moisturiser, and finish with broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher. Evening: Cleanse to remove sunscreen, makeup, and daily impurities, then apply moisturiser to slightly damp skin.

Cleanse to remove sunscreen, makeup, and daily impurities, then apply moisturiser to slightly damp skin. Target Treatments: Use target treatment that would help banish your pimples and work on reducing any scarring thereof.

Use target treatment that would help banish your pimples and work on reducing any scarring thereof. After acne treatments: Use a suitable moisturiser to help reduce dryness and support the skin barrier.

Start with a small amount and adjust according to your skin's needs.