Do Serum Sunscreens Live Up To The Hype Or Just Another Marketing Myth? Here's All You Need To Know

By 2025, everyone knows the importance of sunscreen. But have you explored serum sunscreens yet? These innovative products are the latest trend in skincare, and they’ve certainly caught our attention. Lightweight, non-sticky, and almost effortless to apply, these sunscreens have evolved beyond expectations.

If you’re constantly seeking the next big thing in beauty, serum sunscreens are worth your attention. That’s right—sunscreen has received a remarkable upgrade, and it might be the perfect addition to your skincare routine.

Is Serum Sunscreen practical?

Traditional sunscreens often feel heavy, and sticky, or leave a bothersome white cast. Now, picture a sunscreen as light as your favourite serum, hydrating like a moisturiser, and delivering exceptional sun protection. Sounds ideal, doesn’t it?

As per reports and beauty sites, Serum Sunscreen goes beyond being just sunscreen—it's advanced skincare. With active ingredients like Sodium Hyaluronate, Squalane, and Mulberry Leaf Extract, it redefines sun care.

Deep Hydration: Sodium Hyaluronate draws moisture deep into your skin, keeping it plump and hydrated throughout the day.

Nourishing Glow: Squalane locks in hydration, smooths your skin and creates a radiant, healthy glow.