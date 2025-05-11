Got Gut Issues? Try This Spicy Pickled Veggie Recipe, A Natural Probiotic Solution

A healthy gut is the cornerstone of overall well-being. It’s one of the body’s most vital systems; when neglected, it can drag down both physical and mental performance.

But when your gut thrives, so do you: it strengthens your immune system, sharpens your mind, and enhances nutrient absorption.

To support gut health, probiotics are key to balancing the trillions of microorganisms in your digestive system, especially since some bacteria can be harmful. A healthy microbiome is the internal ecosystem your body relies on for overall well-being.

Fermented foods make excellent natural probiotics. With that in mind, check out this recipe by Dr. David Ludwig, professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Rep pic: Pexels

Spicy Pickled Vegetables (Escabeche)

Ingredients:

2 cups filtered water

1 to 1¼ tablespoons sea salt

1 jalapeño or a few small hot chillies, or to taste, sliced

1 large carrot, cut into ¼-inch rounds or diagonal slices

1 to 2 cups chopped cauliflower or small cauliflower florets

3 small stalks of celery (use only small inner stalks from the heart), cut into 1-inch sticks

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 cabbage leaf

Methods: