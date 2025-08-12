Does Tamannaah Bhatia's Saliva Skincare Trick Work? Is it Safe? These Are The Facts

Actor Tamannah Bhaitya recently appeared on a podcast where she shared her secret to dealing with pimples and skin breakouts. She claimed that her saliva therapy had worked for her for years and that the early morning saliva after waking up can dry out acne.

As per the old-age myths, morning saliva has often been touted as a remedy for acne and glowing skin due to its enzymes and antibodies. But is there any truth to this claim, or is it merely a myth?

Let’s explore this claim as per the expert's opinion and scientific evidence:

In an interview with a prominent media outlet, a clinical dermatologist from Fortis Healthcare shared their opinion on this unusual approach to acne treatment.

Does saliva harm your skin more?

Saliva contains bacteria and other microorganisms, some of which may not be beneficial or may even be harmful to your skin. If you have a breakout, applying saliva to the broken skin introduces pathogens to the inner layers, which potentially leads to infection.

Saliva contains enzymes and has a somewhat acidic pH, which can cause irritation or dryness, especially on sensitive skin.

Does saliva have anti-inflammatory properties at all?

There is a lack of scientific evidence to support the claim that saliva can effectively treat acne and other skin conditions or that early morning saliva has anti-inflammatory properties. Saliva, on its own, does have anti-inflammatory properties. But they are just not enough to deal with the oral activity and are not high enough to have a significant impact on systemic inflammation.

