Should You Apply Oil To Hair Immediately After Shampooing? Know The Facts

Oiling our hair is more than a beauty ritual for us. It is a tradition passed down generations, mother’s love and grandmother’s sage words. However, it is not just enough to oil your hair regularly, but do you know how to oil your hair properly for long, thick, and shiny tresses?

There is a general belief that since shampoo caused drying, coating your hair in oils is a good idea to bring the moisture back in. However, science disagrees.

The truth about oiling hair after washing

When we wash our hair using shampoo, the pores in our scalp open up. Oiling them instantly causes the pore to be a dirt magnet absorbing dust and dirt. This is turn, can cause several issue including hair fall, dandruff, excessive scalp build up, and an itchy scalp.

So what is the solution?

Experts advise to oil your hair before washing for best results. Many believe that heating the oil makes it even better as the heat helps the scalp to absorb the nutrients of the oil in a more effective way.