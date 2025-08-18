Don’t Have Time To Wash Hair? Follow These 5 Easy Hacks To Remove Oil From Scalp

In this fast-paced world, many of us don’t have the time to wash our hair regularly, which can make us feel like our hair has been dipped in oil. Whether it’s the humid weather, product buildup, or missed wash-up day, oily hair can drag down your entire look.

Here are five easy hacks to soak up that grease and restore bounce in minutes:

Dry Shampoo

Representation of Photo from Pinterest

A few sprays of dry shampoo can work wonders within 5 minutes. It not only absorbs excess oil but also adds volume and texture to lifeless hair. Spray it at the roots, give it a minute to settle, and brush it out for hair, which will make your hair look clean and fresh.

Blow-dry

Representation of Photo from Pinterest

A quick blow-dry is the easiest way to revive your flat hair. This instant hack adds volume in seconds, making strands appear less oily and limp. To add that voluminous to your hair, simply take a round brush and blow-dry on the crown and forehead areas.

Baby powder

Representation of Photo from Pinterest

Talcum or baby powder is a handy alternative. This multipurpose beauty product has been helping to tackle a greasy scalp for decades. Just sprinkle a small amount along the parting lines, rub it, and that extra grease in your hair will disappear in minutes just like magic.

Toner

Representation of Photo from Pinterest

Toner is high in alcohol content, which helps to eliminate oiliness in seconds. If you don’t even have toner, you can buy any affordable toner, which you can transfer to a spray bottle and spritz on your hair roots. This will immediately absorb excess oil.

Baking soda

Representation of Photo from Pinterest