Follow These Genius Makeup Tips & Tricks Before Stepping Out In Monsoon

Makeup signifies the ability to enhance appearance, boosting confidence and facilitating our self-expression. It is a powerful tool for both beautification and personal empowerment. However, during the rainy season, wearing makeup is quite difficult due to the moisture present in the air, which can dissolve the makeup.
Tip 1: Prepping is the most essential step before makeup, as it determines how much your skin is moisturised. So, to keep your makeup intact for a long time, simply rub an ice cube over your face for at least 15 minutes. This will help to reduce any facial puffiness and improve the overall appearance of your face.
Tip 2: Once you are done with your base, mattifying powder is perfect to give a matte finish to your makeup. It helps in soaking up excess oil from your skin, making it look clear and radiant.
Tip 3: For every makeup enthusiast, the most basic and essential element is setting sprays. After your makeup is done, all you need to do is hold the bottle a few centimetres away from your face and spray it on your face. This will help your makeup last longer.
Tip 4: During rainy days, it's important to choose waterproof mascara and eyeliners as they are designed to resist water and humidity. This ensures your eye makeup remains intact and does not ruin your overall look even on rainy days.
Tip 5: It’s best to choose and invest in more transfer-proof matte shades in lipsticks, which are lighter and softer. For example, a nude or pink palette for the season. Always apply a lip balm before applying a matte shade, and allow the balm to be absorbed for 15-20 minutes and then apply your lip shade.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 20:21 IST