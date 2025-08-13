Follow These Genius Makeup Tips & Tricks Before Stepping Out In Monsoon

Makeup signifies the ability to enhance appearance, boosting confidence and facilitating our self-expression. It is a powerful tool for both beautification and personal empowerment. However, during the rainy season, wearing makeup is quite difficult due to the moisture present in the air, which can dissolve the makeup.

To solve this problem, you can follow these tips and tricks that can help during these rainy days:

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Tip 1: Prepping is the most essential step before makeup, as it determines how much your skin is moisturised. So, to keep your makeup intact for a long time, simply rub an ice cube over your face for at least 15 minutes. This will help to reduce any facial puffiness and improve the overall appearance of your face.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Tip 2: Once you are done with your base, mattifying powder is perfect to give a matte finish to your makeup. It helps in soaking up excess oil from your skin, making it look clear and radiant.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Tip 3: For every makeup enthusiast, the most basic and essential element is setting sprays. After your makeup is done, all you need to do is hold the bottle a few centimetres away from your face and spray it on your face. This will help your makeup last longer.

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Tip 4: During rainy days, it's important to choose waterproof mascara and eyeliners as they are designed to resist water and humidity. This ensures your eye makeup remains intact and does not ruin your overall look even on rainy days.

Representation of photo from Pinterest