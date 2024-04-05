×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Dying Your Hair With Mehendi? Know About The Side-effects Of Henna

Mehendi has found favour in many a hair care routine. Yet, for all its virtues, Mehendi is not without its potential pitfalls.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Mehendi side effects
Mehendi side effects | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mehendi, or henna, has long been celebrated for its dual role as a natural hair colorant and conditioner. Known for imparting a luxurious reddish-brown shade to the locks, alongside offering conditioning benefits, mehendi has found favour in many a hair care routine. Yet, for all its virtues, mehendi is not without its potential pitfalls. Have a look at the side-effects of using mehendi. 

Allergic reactions

One common concern is the risk of allergic reactions. While most find mehendi a safe and natural alternative to chemical dyes, it can trigger adverse reactions in some. Symptoms such as itching, redness, and swelling could indicate an allergic response, which, in severe cases, may escalate to contact dermatitis. Conducting a patch test prior to full application can help identify any sensitivity.

Dryness and brittleness

Another notable drawback is the potential for hair dryness and brittleness. The drying nature of mehendi, especially with frequent use or prolonged application, can strip the hair of its natural oils. This may leave strands feeling coarse and susceptible to breakage. Countermeasures include following up with intensive conditioning treatments to replenish moisture and maintain hair health.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Colour variability

Furthermore, the colour result of mehendi can be unpredictable. Factors like the Mehendi powder's quality, application time, and the individual's hair colour can influence the final shade, which might not always meet expectations. Repeated use may also accumulate colour, leading to unintended darker hues.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Scalp issues 

Lastly, scalp irritation can occur post-Mehendi application, presenting as itchiness, burning, or redness. Such discomfort may stem from an allergic reaction or from the dye being left on the scalp for too long. Observing manufacturer guidelines and ensuring thorough rinsing post-application are key steps to mitigate this risk.

While Mehendi offers a natural and enriching option for hair treatment, understanding its potential side effects enables informed and cautious use. As with any hair care product, personal experience and careful application are paramount in achieving desired results while minimising risks.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

