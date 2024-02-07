Advertisement

Scars - be it from the most common culprit, acne, or, from an unfortunate injury, often tend to hamper one's confidence, from the perspective of aesthetics. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with having scars, their presence being a sign that one's body is working tirelessly, in their service. That being said, there is also nothing wrong with wanting them gone. While sure-shot measures like laser therapy and regular visits to the dermatologist are no doubt effective, they often come at a hefty price, as do the acids and chemical formulas flooding the market. DIY hacks in this case, serve as a much more gentler way to target the concern.

Egg Whites



Right off the bat, using egg whites is probably the messiest way of going about your endeavours to get rid of your scars. However, the little extra effort - and the unavoidable smell - may just prove to be worth it in the long run.

Egg whites are the repositories of the egg's protein content. Simply separate the egg whites from the yolk and dip a cotton ball in the former. Dab it onto your area of concern and go to bed with a patient mindset. Gently rinse it off in the morning.

Potatoes



Potatoes are almost everybody's favourite. Just as its myriad uses in the world of gastronomy makes it immensely popular, its benefits for the skin often fly under the radar.

Simply slice your potatoes into thin slices - a mandolin works best for this. Layer the slices onto the effected area for thirty minutes, or conversely, squeeze the slices to extract the juice, using it as a mask for the same amount of time, as you go about your business for the day. Wash it off gently.

Tomatoes



Tomatoes are rich in vitamin A and carotenes, making them the perfect home hack to help in lightening your scars. Remember, the riper the tomato, the more effective the remedy can prove to be.

Simply apply the pulp of a tomato to your skin as you relax for thirty to forty minutes. Additionally , the antioxidants in tomatoes helps heal the tissue over time.