Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Egg Whites, Potatoes, Tomatoes: DIY Hacks For Reducing The Appearance Of Scars

From keeping egg whites on overnight to using the juice of potatoes, here's taking a look at easy and trusty home hacks to help lighten scars.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Acne scars
Acne scars | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Scars - be it from the most common culprit, acne, or, from an unfortunate injury, often tend to hamper one's confidence, from the perspective of aesthetics. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with having scars, their presence being a sign that one's body is working tirelessly, in their service. That being said, there is also nothing wrong with wanting them gone. While sure-shot measures like laser therapy and regular visits to the dermatologist are no doubt effective, they often come at a hefty price, as do the acids and chemical formulas flooding the market. DIY hacks in this case, serve as a much more gentler way to target the concern.

Advertisement

Egg Whites


Right off the bat, using egg whites is probably the messiest way of going about your endeavours to get rid of your scars. However, the little extra effort - and the unavoidable smell - may just prove to be worth it in the long run.

Advertisement


Egg whites are the repositories of the egg's protein content. Simply separate the egg whites from the yolk and dip a cotton ball in the former. Dab it onto your area of concern and go to bed with a patient mindset. Gently rinse it off in the morning.

Advertisement

Potatoes


Potatoes are almost everybody's favourite. Just as its myriad uses in the world of gastronomy makes it immensely popular, its benefits for the skin often fly under the radar.

Advertisement


Simply slice your potatoes into thin slices - a mandolin works best for this. Layer the slices onto the effected area for thirty minutes, or conversely, squeeze the slices to extract the juice, using it as a mask for the same amount of time, as you go about your business for the day. Wash it off gently.

Advertisement

Tomatoes


Tomatoes are rich in vitamin A and carotenes, making them the perfect home hack to help in lightening your scars. Remember, the riper the tomato, the more effective the remedy can prove to be. 

Advertisement


Simply apply the pulp of a tomato to your skin as you relax for thirty to forty minutes. Additionally , the antioxidants in tomatoes helps heal the tissue over time.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 21:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News21 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement