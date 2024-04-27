Updated April 27th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
Essential Oils Suited For Dry Skin To Make Your Face Glow
These nourishing essential oils can help hydrate, soothe, and rejuvenate dry skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and moisturised.
Is your skin type dry and you still haven’t found the perfect skincare routine for yourself? While moisturisers and creams can provide temporary relief, including essential oils into your skincare routine can have long-lasting hydration and nourishment for dry skin. Here are some essential oils known for their moisturising and rejuvenating properties.
Lavender oil
Lavender oil is renowned for its soothing and calming properties, making it an excellent choice for dry, irritated skin. It helps balance moisture levels, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Lavender oil can be applied directly to the skin or mixed with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil for added hydration.
Geranium oil
Geranium oil is known for its balancing and toning properties, making it beneficial for both dry and oily skin types. It helps regulate sebum production, soothe inflammation, and promote cell regeneration. Geranium oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied topically or added to skincare products like moisturisers and serums.
Sandalwood oil
Sandalwood oil has a rich, woody aroma and is prized for its moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps soothe dry, itchy skin, reduce redness and irritation, and improve overall skin texture. Sandalwood oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied directly to the skin or added to bath water for a relaxing soak.
Jojoba oil
Jojoba oil closely resembles the natural oils produced by the skin, making it an excellent moisturiser for dry skin. It helps restore the skin's natural barrier, lock in moisture, and prevent water loss. Jojoba oil can be used alone or mixed with other essential oils to create a hydrating facial oil or body lotion.
Frankincense oil
Frankincense oil is prized for its rejuvenating and anti-aging properties, making it beneficial for dry, mature skin. It helps improve skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a youthful glow. Frankincense oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied topically or added to skincare products for added benefits.
Chamomile oil
Chamomile oil is known for its calming and soothing properties, making it ideal for dry, sensitive skin. It helps reduce inflammation, soothe irritation, and promote healing. Chamomile oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied directly to the skin or added to bath water for a relaxing soak.
