Is your skin type dry and you still haven’t found the perfect skincare routine for yourself? While moisturisers and creams can provide temporary relief, including essential oils into your skincare routine can have long-lasting hydration and nourishment for dry skin. Here are some essential oils known for their moisturising and rejuvenating properties.

Lavender oil

Lavender oil is renowned for its soothing and calming properties, making it an excellent choice for dry, irritated skin. It helps balance moisture levels, reduce inflammation, and promote healing. Lavender oil can be applied directly to the skin or mixed with a carrier oil such as coconut or jojoba oil for added hydration.

Representative image of lavender oil | Image: Freepik

Geranium oil

Geranium oil is known for its balancing and toning properties, making it beneficial for both dry and oily skin types. It helps regulate sebum production, soothe inflammation, and promote cell regeneration. Geranium oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied topically or added to skincare products like moisturisers and serums.

Sandalwood oil

Sandalwood oil has a rich, woody aroma and is prized for its moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps soothe dry, itchy skin, reduce redness and irritation, and improve overall skin texture. Sandalwood oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied directly to the skin or added to bath water for a relaxing soak.

Jojoba oil

Jojoba oil closely resembles the natural oils produced by the skin, making it an excellent moisturiser for dry skin. It helps restore the skin's natural barrier, lock in moisture, and prevent water loss. Jojoba oil can be used alone or mixed with other essential oils to create a hydrating facial oil or body lotion.

Representative image of jojoba oil | Image: Freepik

Frankincense oil

Frankincense oil is prized for its rejuvenating and anti-aging properties, making it beneficial for dry, mature skin. It helps improve skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and promote a youthful glow. Frankincense oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied topically or added to skincare products for added benefits.

Chamomile oil

Chamomile oil is known for its calming and soothing properties, making it ideal for dry, sensitive skin. It helps reduce inflammation, soothe irritation, and promote healing. Chamomile oil can be diluted with a carrier oil and applied directly to the skin or added to bath water for a relaxing soak.