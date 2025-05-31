Expert Reveals The Secret To Achieving Longer And Fuller Hair

From what product to apply to what you should add to your diet, beauty mogul Shahnaz Husain reveals the secret to achieving longer and fuller hair. | Image: Pexels

By: Shahnaz Husain

Your hair is your crowning beauty, yet at times, due to pollution, harsh weather conditions and some factors like poor diet, dandruff, and hair fall, the beauty is disrupted.

Often at times like these, you opt for professional treatments, but these come with side effects and are costly too. I suggest some easy-to-do DIY home remedies that will help restore the natural beauty of your mane.

Tips on longer, fuller hair

It is all about supplementing your hair by restoring lost nutrients and minerals that support hair health. Let's begin with the following home remedies:

Protein hair mask: Eggs are a source of protein, the building blocks for hair and its lustrous production; therefore, I suggest using them as a hair mask for healthy hair. Beat 1-2 eggs, depending on your hair length and directly apply it to your damp hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then rinse off with water first, then use shampoo to cleanse it. You can even use Olive oil with it to make it more potent, especially if you suffer from dry hair and flaky scalp issues.

Non-greasy hair serum: Your hair requires proper nutrition that should be supplemented with Omega-3 acids present in olive oil. It helps in maintaining your hair's health and makes it thick. Topical application of this oil ensures that your hair grows out to be thick, strong and shiny. It keeps your scalp moisturised without making your hair greasy, therefore, I call it a non-greasy hair serum. Additionally, it also stimulates hair growth, thereby preventing bald patches.

Hair hydration: You need to hydrate your hair using aloe vera gel. It is the most natural remedy for achieving thick and shiny hair is the topical use of aloe vera gel on the scalp, due to the presence of Vitamin B12 and folic acid that stimulate hair growth. It also protects against hair fall. Apply it to your hair, leave it on for 20 minutes, then rinse off.

Pre-wash conditioner: Castor oil is your go-to pre-hair wash conditioner, which I suggest due to the presence of Vitamin E and fatty acids that provide just the right hair nutrition. Apply it on your scalp and hair prior to washing your hair, leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it out.

Proper Diet

If you think your hair can stay healthy using topical remedies and products, then you are mistaken; the majority of hair health comes from proper nutrition that is supplemented through the diet that you intake daily.

Therefore, I advise you should change your diet the moment you realise your hair health is deteriorating.