Expert Tips To Manage Acne Prone Skin During Summers

By: Shahnaz Husain

If you have acne-prone skin and wish it to be flawless, then its time you need to change your skincare routine. Opting for the right skincare routine will help you protect your skin against environmental stressors and manage breakouts well.

The ultimate skincare routine requires using the right products that would not irritate your skin further, help bring down acne, reduce blemishes and restore healthy skin balance.

How to manage acne-prone skin?

You should have a dedicated day care routine for your skin and a nighttime routine to ensure that you can manage your acne and reduce further breakouts. Here is how:

Daytime routine

Use a gentle cleanser that would be infused with herbal ingredients like Papaya, Tulsi and Neem.

Ensure that after cleansing, you pat dry your skin rather than rubbing it, then immediately apply all day acne gel that would help control oil formation and ensure that your skin feels fresh throughout the day.

Moisturising your skin with a mattifying moisturiser if you have oily skin is the best solution.

Using SPF, which is an oil-free formulation yet contains moisturising properties, is essential as you do not want to dry out your skin to aggravate skin irritation.

Nighttime routine

Cleanse your skin using a deep pore cleanser that helps remove grime from your skin. For instance, a gel-based face wash specially formulated for acne-prone skin, like Shahnaz Husain Oops Face Wash.

Exfoliate your skin with gentle exfoliator that is formulated with fine granules or else you may end up damaging your skin.

Using an acne and blemish formulated skincare serum at night will repair your skin. Shaclear Plus Skin Clear Anti-Pimple Lotion is one such product that you can use at night.

Proper diet