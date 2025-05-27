Glaucoma Is A Silent Thief Of Sight, Warns Ministry: How To Protect Your Eyesight

“Glaucoma is a complex eye condition characterized by elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) that may progress to vision loss over time,” states the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Did you know that glaucoma is an irreversible but preventable cause of blindness worldwide, accounting for 8% of global blindness?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), “Most people with glaucoma are unaware of it because they experience no symptoms."

To protect yourself from the second leading cause of permanent blindness worldwide, you should take specific steps recommended by the MoHFW.

Glaucoma. Image: Pexels

What are the types of glaucoma?

There are primary and secondary types of glaucoma, each with several subtypes. Open-angle glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, and congenital glaucoma are classified as primary types.

Neovascular glaucoma, pigmentary glaucoma, exfoliation glaucoma, and uveitic glaucoma fall under the secondary category.

According to the NIH, open-angle glaucoma is one of the most common types of glaucoma, affecting 9 out of 10 individuals diagnosed with the condition.

Signs and symptoms of glaucoma

Anyone can get glaucoma, but individuals over the age of 60 or those with a family history of vision loss are at a higher risk.

Glaucoma doesn’t usually show symptoms in its early stages, which is why many people remain unaware they have it.