Sunburn can result from prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during peak UV radiation times. Factors like skin type and certain medications can also increase susceptibility. To aid the recovery process and soothe painful skin, consider these Ayurvedic remedies known for their natural healing properties.

Aloe Vera: Cooling emollient

Aloe vera is highly regarded for its soothing and anti-inflammatory effects, making it an excellent remedy for sunburn. The gel from the aloe plant cools, hydrates, and reduces inflammation in sun-damaged skin. To use, simply slice an aloe leaf lengthwise and apply the fresh gel directly to the affected areas. This not only soothes the burn but also accelerates the skin’s healing process.

Honey: Natural moisturiser and healer

Honey, known for its moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, is another effective treatment for sunburn. Applying a thin layer of honey to sunburned skin can help soothe and prevent peeling. Leave the honey on the affected area for about 15 to 30 minutes before gently rinsing off. Its natural enzymes and antioxidants promote healing while keeping the skin hydrated.

Hydration: Essential for skin recovery

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining healthy skin, particularly when it is healing from sunburn. Increased water intake ensures that your skin remains hydrated from the inside out, supporting the healing process and helping to alleviate the dryness and tightness associated with sunburn.

While these Ayurvedic remedies can be beneficial, it's important to recognize that individual responses to treatments can vary. Before trying new treatments, particularly if you have pre-existing health conditions or are on medication, consulting with a healthcare professional is advisable. These natural strategies can provide relief and support skin health, complementing conventional sunburn treatments.