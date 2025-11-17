Updated 17 November 2025 at 21:57 IST
Facing Bloating Issue? Try Alaya F's Secret Detox Drink For Peaceful Night's Sleep
Alaya F recently shared her favourite nighttime juice with her fans. She posted on Instagram, explaining how it supports detox, reduces bloating and aids digestion.
Actor Alaya F has built a strong reputation for her fitness routines and diet plans. She has now shared her favourite nighttime juice. She posted on Instagram, explaining how it supports detox, reduces bloating and aids digestion.
Alaya’s digestive detox drink
Alaya says this ultimate nighttime drink includes ajwain (carom seeds), jeera (cumin seeds), saunf (fennel seeds), adrak (crushed ginger), pudina (mint leaves), and pre-soaked sabza seeds (basil seeds). This blend, inspired by traditional Indian medicine (Ayurveda), is well known for supporting digestion.
How to make Alaya’s digestive drink
To prepare this drink at home, add ½ tsp ajwain, ½ tsp jeera, ½ tsp saunf and ½ tsp crushed ginger to water. Boil the mixture for 5 minutes, then add pudina leaves and let it boil for another 2 minutes. Strain it into a cup, mix in 1 tsp pre-soaked sabza, and your nighttime drink is ready.
Alaya often posts her health drinks. A few months ago, she shared a protein-infused shake recipe on Instagram. She said it can boost your energy levels, speed up recovery and support mental health. This protein-rich shake also provides anti-inflammatory and nutrient-rich benefits.
Here’s how to make Alaya F’s superfood protein shake:
1 scoop protein powder – 150 kcal
Half a glass of almond milk – 15 kcal
7 blueberries – 5 kcal
Half a banana – 53 kcal
5 walnuts – 33 kcal
5 almonds – 35 kcal
1 tsp peanut butter – 32 kcal
1 tsp flaxseed powder – 12 kcal
1 tsp soaked chia seeds – 12 kcal
Alaya also offered some tips for making the shake even better.
17 November 2025