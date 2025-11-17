16th Governors Awards 2025 Highlights: Tom Cruise Receives First Oscars, Ariana Grande Selfie Moment With EJAE, Lily Tomlin’s Tribute To Dolly Parton And More

16th Governors Awards Highlights: Tom Cruise Receives First Oscars, Ariana Grande Selfie Moment With EJAE, Lily Tomlin’s Tribute To Dolly Parton And More | Image: X

The annual Governors Awards took place on Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood. The 16th edition of the event honoured recipients chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors and brought together who’s who of Hollywood, including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Lucy Liu, Jeremy Strong, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac.

Governors' Awards 2025 Highlight

Tom Cruise receives his first Oscar, delivers emotional speech

Tom Cruise was presented with an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards on November 16, and Mission Impossible star delivered an acceptance speech worthy of a blockbuster moment. Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is directing Cruise in an upcoming untitled film scheduled for release in October 2026, presented the honour.

As he accepted his first Honorary Oscar, Cruise gave an emotional speech, thanking everyone who helps bring films to life and celebrating the unifying power of cinema.

Legendary production designer Wynn Thomas received his first Oscar from Octavia Spencer.

Wicked for Good star Cynthia Erivo had the honour of presenting an Honorary Oscar to choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, whom she warmly calls “Auntie.”

Ariana Grande takes a selfie with EJAE

Ariana Grande shared one of the evening’s sweetest cross-generational moments when she posed for a photo with EJAE, the singer behind “Golden,” this year’s biggest hit and a top contender for Best Original Song.

Lily Tomlin’s Dolly Parton tribute

Comedy icon Lily Tomlin earned a standing ovation before delivering a hilariously wandering, largely improvised 15-minute introduction for Dolly Parton.

The event brought a large turnout of actors and industry figures to the red carpet, including Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan, Sydney Sweeney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, and Emma Stone.