Fed Up Of Tanned Skin? Priyanka Chopra's De-Tan Scrub Recipe To Bring Back Your Glow

Priyanka Chopra’s de-tan scrub is the exact solution you have been looking for days. As the summer has already arrived, skin problems start popping up like always. The stickiness, dullness and sweat on the face due to the harmful rays of the sun become all too common.

Tanning often makes the skin appear dull and darker, due to accumulation of dirt. In such cases, home remedies often comes to rescue than commercial creams for removing tan. Actress Priyanka Chopra herself shared this simple home remedy, which can be easily made at home to tackle tanning effectively.

Priyanka Chopra’s de-tan scrub

To prepare this scrub, start by adding gram flour to a bowl and mixing in plain curd. Avoid using flavoured curd. Then, include some lemon juice, milk, a pinch of turmeric, and sandalwood powder. Blend everything into a smooth paste. Apply the scrub to your skin, leave it until it dries, and then rinse it off. The results are noticeable straight away. You can use this scrub on your face, hands, and feet.

Gram flour acts as an excellent exfoliator, while milk and curd hydrate the skin. Lemon helps lighten tanning with its bleaching properties, and turmeric and sandalwood enhance skin brightness.

Home remedies to get rid of tanning