The Key To Ageing Well Is In Our Masala Dabbas And Home Cooked Meals: Luke Coutinho

Indian cuisine is widely popular across borders, with some dishes like Biryani and Butter Chicken even making it to global rankings.

But beyond the burst of taste and aroma, what’s truly intriguing about Indian cuisine are the health benefits it offers.

For a long time, Indian herbs and spices has been highly praised in both Indian Ayurveda and Western wellness perspectives.

Indian Spices. Image: Pexels

“From lentils to turmeric, Indian staples are quietly stepping into the global spotlight for their ability to support healthy ageing. These aren’t trends — they’ve been part of our thalis for generations,” says Luke Coutinho, Integrative Lifestyle Expert, in a conversation with Republic World.

“Most of our kitchen spices rank high on the ORAC scale, which measures antioxidant levels. In a country grappling with rising rates of inflammation-driven conditions like obesity, diabetes, and even cancer, these ingredients are more relevant than ever.”

The Lifestyle Expert highlights how even everyday spices like garam masala are gaining recognition in the field of longevity. “Even something as common as garam masala is now being studied by longevity experts. Its natural blend of spices supports the body’s ability to reduce inflammation and maintain balance,” he explains.