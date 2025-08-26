Follow These 7 Best Night Haircare Tips and Tricks To Wake Up With Smooth, Healthy Hair

Taking care of your hair at night is crucial to prevent any damage, dryness and frizz caused by friction and lack of moisture while you sleep. During sleep, your body, including your hair, undergoes various restoration processes, which makes nighttime an ideal opportunity to nourish your hair.

Here are the 7 best powerful night haircare tips that can dramatically improve your hair health:

Tip 1) Apply overnight hair oil

Use a non-greasy hair oil (argan, jojoba, almond or coconut oil) on your hair. This will help to seal in moisture, prevent split ends and add shine to your hair when you wake up.

Tip 2) Use a silk or satin pillowcase

Switch to a silk or satin pillowcase to reduce friction and breakage. The fabric of these pillowcases reduces friction, retains your hair's natural oils and helps prevent bedhead.

Tip 3) Detangle your hair before sleeping

Brushing your hair with a wide-toothed comb or a boar bristle brush helps distribute natural oils from your scalp to the ends of your hair. This not only keeps it moisturised but also prevents knots and damage while you sleep.

Tip 4) Braid or wrap your hair to prevent breakage

Lightly braid or wrap your hair before going to bed. This will help to reduce stress on strands and even create natural waves or curls by morning.

Tip 5) Scalp Massage

A few minutes of gentle scalp massage before bed boosts blood circulation, stimulates hair follicles, and encourages healthy hair growth. You can also use your fingertips or a scalp massager tool.

Tip 6) Avoid sleeping with wet hair

Wet hair is more fragile and prone to breakage. Therefore, always dry your hair to avoid any unnecessary friction with the pillow.

Tip 7) Use a hair mask

