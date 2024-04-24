Advertisement

Taking good care of your skin should not and is not expensive. Drugstore skincare, with a big price tag, can surely help bring a glow to your skin, however it's the ‘gharelu nuskhe’ that come to our rescue. It is also essential to take extra care of your skin during the summer months. One effective way to achieve a natural glow and keep your skin refreshed is by using fruit peel masks. Packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and natural exfoliants, fruit peel masks are a rejuvenating addition to your summer skincare routine.

Lemon peel mask

Sour lemons are sure to be very sweet for your skin. Lemons are rich in vitamin C and citric acid, making them excellent for brightening and exfoliating the skin. To create a lemon peel mask, mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with honey and aloe vera gel. Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the delicate eye area, and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. This mask helps to remove dead skin cells, reduce dark spots, and reveal a brighter complexion.

Lemon mask | Image: Freepik

Orange peel mask

Orange juice is not the only way you can enjoy the citric fruit in summers. They are packed with vitamin C and natural alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that help to gently exfoliate the skin and promote cell turnover. To make an orange peel mask, dry orange peels in the sun until crisp, then grind them into a fine powder. Mix the powder with yogurt and honey to form a smooth paste. Apply the mask to your face and neck, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse off with cold water. This mask helps to improve skin texture, reduce acne, and leave your skin glowing.

Papaya peel mask

Like papaya in your salads? What about a mask? Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which helps to dissolve dead skin cells and promote skin renewal. To create a papaya peel mask, mash ripe papaya and mix it with a teaspoon of honey and a squeeze of lemon juice. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with warm water. This mask helps to improve skin tone, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and leave your skin feeling soft and supple.

Pineapple peel mask

The sweet, juice pineapple is more than just an addition to your salad. The fruit is rich in bromelain, an enzyme that helps to exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. To make a pineapple peel mask, blend fresh pineapple chunks until smooth, then mix in a tablespoon of honey and a teaspoon of coconut oil. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. This mask helps to brighten dull skin, reduce inflammation, and promote a healthy, radiant complexion.

Banana peel mask

Along with being an energy source, bananas are great for your skin too. They are rich in vitamins A, B, and E, as well as potassium, which help to nourish and hydrate the skin. To create a banana peel mask, mash ripe bananas and mix them with a tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cool water. This mask helps to hydrate dry skin, reduce redness, and leave your skin glowing and refreshed.

Fruit peel ,mask | Image: Freepik

Watermelon peel mask

Do you enjoy watermelon drinks and sorbets? Then you will enjoy its mask more. Watermelon is packed with vitamins A, B, and C, as well as lycopene, which help to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin. To make a watermelon peel mask, blend fresh watermelon chunks until smooth, then mix in a tablespoon of yogurt and a teaspoon of honey. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with cold water. This mask helps to soothe sun-damaged skin, reduce inflammation, and leave your skin looking radiant and revitalised.