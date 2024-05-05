Advertisement

Getting a new piercing is an exciting way to express yourself and enhance your personal style. Whether you're getting your ears, nose, belly button, or any other body part pierced, proper aftercare is crucial for ensuring a smooth healing process and preventing infections or complications. Here is the ultimate guide for post-piercing care to keep your new piercing clean and healthy.

Clean hands

Before touching your new piercing, always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water to remove any dirt, bacteria, or other contaminants. Dirty hands can introduce harmful bacteria into the piercing site, increasing the risk of infection.

Nose piercing | Image: Unsplash

Salt soaks

Saline solution soaks are an effective way to clean and soothe a new piercing. Mix 1/4 teaspoon of non-iodized sea salt with 8 ounces of warm distilled water to create a saline solution. Soak a clean cotton ball or pad in the solution and gently apply it to the piercing site for 5-10 minutes, 2-3 times a day. This helps to reduce swelling, redness, and discomfort while promoting healing.

Avoid touching

While it may be tempting to touch or play with your new piercing, avoid doing so as much as possible. Touching the piercing with dirty hands or fingers can introduce bacteria into the wound, increasing the risk of infection. Only handle the piercing when necessary for cleaning or maintenance.

Gentle cleaning

When cleaning your piercing, use a mild, fragrance-free soap and warm water. Gently lather the soap around the piercing site, being careful not to move or rotate the jewelry excessively. Rinse the area thoroughly with clean water to remove any soap residue, as it can irritate the skin.

Eyebrow piercing | Image: Unsplash

Avoid harsh products

Avoid using harsh or abrasive products on your new piercing, as they can irritate the skin and delay the healing process. This includes alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, neosporin, and other topical ointments. Stick to gentle saline solution soaks and mild soap and water for cleaning.

Don't remove jewellery prematurely

It's important to leave the initial jewellery in place until your piercing is fully healed, which can take several weeks to months, depending on the location and type of piercing. Removing the jewellery prematurely can cause the piercing to close up or become infected.