Makeup is a confidence booster. Putting on makeup is an art and it's important that we invest in good quality beauty products to enhance our looks and express our creativity. However, makeup does have a shelf life, and improper storage or usage can lead to products expiring sooner than expected. To make the most of your makeup collection and ensure your products stay fresh and long-lasting, here are some smart hacks to increase their shelf life.

Keep your makeup clean

Before using any makeup product, make sure your hands and face are clean to prevent introducing bacteria into the product. Regularly clean your makeup brushes, sponges, and applicators with gentle soap or brush cleaner to remove dirt, oil, and product buildup. Clean makeup makes them last so much longer than badly handled cosmetics.

Keep your makeup clean | Image: Unsplash

Store in a cool, dry place

Heat and humidity can degrade makeup products and cause them to spoil more quickly. Store your makeup in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, such as a vanity drawer or makeup organizer. Avoid keeping makeup in the bathroom, as the moisture and fluctuating temperatures can accelerate product breakdown.

Keep the powders dry

To prevent powder products like eyeshadows, blushes, and powders from becoming dry or crumbly, avoid exposing them to moisture. Store powder products in a cool, dry place and keep the lids tightly closed to maintain their texture and pigmentation.

Use air-tight containers

For cream or liquid products like foundations, concealers, and lipsticks, transfer a small amount of product into a separate, air-tight container for daily use. This helps minimise exposure to air and bacteria, prolonging the shelf life of the remaining product in its original packaging. Clean the containers before refilling them.

Use air-tight containers to store the makeup | Image: Unsplash

Avoid pumping mascara

Resist the urge to pump your mascara wand in and out of the tube, as this introduces air and bacteria into the product, causing it to dry out faster and increase the risk of eye infections. Instead, gently twist the wand inside the tube to pick up the product.