Holi 2026: Homemade Organic Colours That Are Gentle On Your Skin

Holi 2026: Celebrated as the vibrant festival of colours, Holi brings joy and exuberance as people joyfully apply Gulaal on each other’s cheeks. However, many of the colours sold commercially contain harmful chemicals that can lead to skin allergies and eye irritation. This Holi, ensure your skin's safety by creating your own natural colours at home, using ingredients that you can easily find in your kitchen or garden.

DIY Organic Holi Colours

Yellow: Bright and cheerful, yellow can be effortlessly made by combining fresh turmeric powder with 1 cup of either cornflour or gram flour (besan). This sunny hue not only captures the spirit of Holi but also adds a warm glow to your celebrations.

Red or Pink: For a stunning red or soft pink colour, grate fresh beetroot and extract its juice. Blend this vibrant juice with cornflour, then spread the mixture out on a tray and let it dry in the sunlight until it transforms into a fine powder. Alternatively, you can use dried hibiscus flowers or rose petals, ground into a powder, to achieve a similar effect.

Green: Capture the beauty of nature with a rich green colour by drying spinach leaves or neem leaves until they are brittle. Grind the dried leaves into a fine powder and combine with cornflour to create an earthy colour that reflects the lushness of spring.

Orange: To create a beautiful orange hue reminiscent of sunsets, dry the petals of marigold flowers. Once dried, grind the petals into a powder and mix with cornflour. This bright colour will surely bring warmth and brightness to your Holi festivities.

Blue: For an enchanting blue shade, use dried blue hibiscus petals. Grind them into a fine powder and mix with cornflour. This unique colour will stand out beautifully amidst the vibrant colours of Holi.

