Ramadan Start Date 2026: Will Rozas Begin In India On February 18 Or February 19?

Ramadan 2026 start date: The Islamic sacred month of Ramadan is expected to begin anytime now. Muslims across India are eagerly waiting to know when the first Roza of 2026 will begin, which will mark the month-long fasting. The final date of the first date of fasting will depend on the traditional sighting of the crescent moon, a practice that has guided the Islamic calendar for centuries.

When will Ramadan start in India in 2026?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which follows the phases of the moon rather than the Gregorian calendar. Because the lunar year is shorter, Ramadan shifts earlier by around 10–11 days each year. In 2026, astronomical calculations indicate that the new moon is expected around February 17. Due to geographical differences, countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, may begin Ramadan earlier if the moon is sighted there before it is seen in India.



As per Gulf News, the first date of Ramadan in India is likely to fall on February 18 or February 19. The date will depend on the sighting of the new moon. In India, religious authorities and moon-sighting committees in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Lucknow will look for the crescent after sunset. If the moon is sighted on the evening of February 17, the first Roza would likely be observed on February 18. If it is not visible that evening, fasting will begin a day later, on February 19.



Ramadan rituals



Once Ramadan begins, the daily routine shifts to a spiritually focused schedule. Devotees observe fasts from dawn (Sehri) until sunset (Iftar), refraining from food and drink. Evenings are marked by special Taraweeh prayers at mosques, and homes are filled with preparations for nourishing pre-dawn and sunset meals. Beyond fasting, Ramadan is a time for charity, self-reflection, prayer and strengthening bonds within families and communities. The end of Ramadan is marked with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.