Holi Hair Care Tips To Avoid Damage

With the festival of colours almost knocking at our door, it's the time when revellers get a kick out of having thandais, and smearing each other's faces with all kinds of colours. It's always good to be know about the damage some of these colours could have on your hair. Here are a few ways to avoid the damage lead by synthetic colours that might be applied over your hair.

Oil Massage: If you're planning to live it up during Holi festivals on March 25, why not get a deep, nourishing oil massage using either coconut, almond, or olive oil before the big day. This forms a protective layer over your hair, preventing direct contact with harmful colours and making it easier to wash them off later.

Image credit: Unsplash

Tie hair: Another pertinent tip is to keep your hair tied in a bun or a braid to reduce exposure to colours. This not only protects your hair but also prevents tangling and breakage.

Brush it away: Removal of dry colours is relatively easier to get rid of. You can simply use your brush to remove it, although going too hard on it might not be beneficial.

Post-Holi hair care tips

Rinse properly: Before using shampoo, rinse your hair with mild water to remove as much as colour possible. This reduces the amount of shampoo required and prevents excessive drying. If Holi is an unmissable event for you, choose a sulfate free shampoo to cleanse your hair after which using a hydrating conditioner to restore moisture balance.

Image credit: Unsplash

Hair mask: After a week of your Holi celebrations, one should choose to undergo deep conditioning treatment or a hair mask to nourish and repair any damage caused by the colours.